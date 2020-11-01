Urraco Turned 50 This Autumn, a Lamborghini That Shouldn't Be Forgotten

5 Android Auto “Frankenstein” Has a Cooler and Heatsinks, Does Its Job Perfectly

3 Using Google Assistant Could Soon Get a Lot Easier, Including on Android Auto

2 Phone Update Said to Cause New Problems on Android Auto

1 The Number 1 Android Auto and CarPlay Music App Is Getting More Expensive

More on this:

Mysterious Android Auto Update Shows Up Totally Out of the Blue

While Google is expected to published Android Auto version 5.8 any day now, here’s another update that landed totally out of the blue and whose purpose is currently unclear. 1 photo



And if you’re an Android Auto user, you certainly know how critical these fixes actually are for the entire experience, especially because there’s a lot Google needs to improve about its app, starting with the hands-free interaction with Google Assistant and ending with phone call problems that occur after the update to Android 11.



On the other hand, the search giant has provided zero specifics about this mysterious release, so while we do believe that a fix is included, the company doesn’t clearly mention what the new update is supposed to do. Instead, this version ships with the same old changelog that was included in the previous releases and which points to improved DND functionality, a dark mode on the car UI that is now independent from the phone, and bug fixes and other improvements.



But at the same time, one important change that seems to be happening thanks to this mysterious Android Auto update isn’t tied to the features of the app but to how the new version is distributed on the Google Play Store.



Everybody is getting this new version of Android Auto at the same time, whereas the previous updates were actually shipped in waves to devices out there. So theoretically, you shouldn’t be forced to wait to get the new Android Auto version, and simply checking for updates on the Google Play Store should allow you to download it.



In the meantime, the release of Android Auto 5.8 is imminent, and we’re expecting Google to roll it out any day now. The new Android Auto that is now available for download is 5.7.603964 (an increase from the 5.7.603944 build that was published in early October ), so naturally, this small version change seems to indicate that the update most likely comes up with at least one important out of band fix.And if you’re an Android Auto user, you certainly know how critical these fixes actually are for the entire experience, especially because there’s a lot Google needs to improve about its app, starting with the hands-free interaction with Google Assistant and ending with phone call problems that occur after the update to Android 11.On the other hand, the search giant has provided zero specifics about this mysterious release, so while we do believe that a fix is included, the company doesn’t clearly mention what the new update is supposed to do. Instead, this version ships with the same old changelog that was included in the previous releases and which points to improved DND functionality, a dark mode on the car UI that is now independent from the phone, and bug fixes and other improvements.But at the same time, one important change that seems to be happening thanks to this mysterious Android Auto update isn’t tied to the features of the app but to how the new version is distributed on the Google Play Store.Everybody is getting this new version of Android Auto at the same time, whereas the previous updates were actually shipped in waves to devices out there. So theoretically, you shouldn’t be forced to wait to get the new Android Auto version, and simply checking for updates on the Google Play Store should allow you to download it.In the meantime, the release of Android Auto 5.8 is imminent, and we’re expecting Google to roll it out any day now.