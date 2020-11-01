BBB Takes 1995 Ducati 916 on a Bespoke Safari

3 The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Now Complies With the Euro 5 Emissions Standard

In fact, let’s proceed with a closer examination of yet another spectacular venture. This time around, we’ll be exploring BBB’s accomplishments on a 1995 model in Ducati’s 916 range. Needless to say, this ruthless piece of machinery does a neat job at looing the business.



Now, the donor wasn’t exactly a stock 916. When it landed on their doorstep back in 2019, the bike brought about an aluminum racing-style fuel tank that hails from a Ducati Monster. It just so happens that it was a perfect match for the aesthetic Barn Built were aiming to achieve.



However, the same can’t be said about the Monster’s subframe, tail section and saddle, which were also found on the 916 at that time. As such, the moto gurus fabricated a loop-style subframe that houses a custom LED taillight kit. Furthermore, the seat pan was tweaked to accommodate a new leather item upholstered by the specialists over at JVS.



916’s electrics have been stored under the saddle, while its battery has been relocated beneath the gas tank. A Ducati 848’s Y-spoked hoops were transplanted onto this creature and equipped with a Monster 1100’s brake rotors for improved stopping power. You will also find an LED headlight module from Koso’s catalog, as well as an aftermarket gauge cluster and a 999’s top clamp.



At the rear end, Barn Built Bikes went about installing a single Ohlins shock absorber from a Hypermotard. To provide optimal grip, the rims are hugged tightly by a pair of top-grade Pirelli Diablo Rosso 2 tires. Last but not least, the engine received a fresh exhaust system and the ECU was remapped to match the upgrade.



A little while back, we've had a look at two of Barn Built Bikes' magnificent masterpieces, namely their delicious Kawasaki ZR7-based exploit and a fascinating Ducati Monster S4 that keeps it classy. All things considered, there's some serious talent at work under this Belgian workshop's roof, to say the least!

Cafecorse. Personally, I would not hesitate to call this unique 916 a genuine showstopper!