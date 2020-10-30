4 Custom Defender D110 Should Soon Visit The Palisades With Red Brembos and LS3

Kurumazaka’s Kawasaki Z1000 Is A Retro Masterpiece

I hope you’ve got some tissues at hand, because we’re just about to drool over a stunning work of two-wheeled art. 7 photos DOHC inline-four leviathan, with two valves per cylinder and a truly colossal displacement of 1,015cc.



At around 8,000 rpm, this ruthless piece of air-cooled machinery will gladly produce up to 83 hp, while a crushing torque output of 58 pound-feet (78 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 6,500 rpm. The engine’s monstrous power is handed over to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission. As a result, the Z1000 is blessed with a whopping top speed of no less than 125 mph (200 kph). Furthermore, this bad boy will run the quarter mile in just 12.6 seconds at 109 mph (175 kph).



The powertrain components are nested inside a double tubular steel cradle frame, which is supported by 36 mm (1.42 inches) telescopic hydraulic forks at the front, along with dual shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm on the opposite end.



A little while back, one such creature landed on



Next, the moto experts installed a pair of clip-on handlebars that wear fresh switches, as well as an LED front and rear lighting package. Furthermore, Z1000’s 1,015cc inline-four colossus was thoroughly refurbished, receiving an assortment of modern serviceable parts.



To draw your attention to that breathtaking bodywork, the five-spoke wheels and the exhaust system were enveloped in a stealthy gloss black finish. Last but not least, the body panels were covered in airbrushed shadings that keep things looking groovy.



