The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Now Complies With the Euro 5 Emissions Standard

The fleet-wide target for CO2 emissions is 95 grams per kilometers for cars. Motorcycles, on the other hand, are demanded to reduce carbon monoxide emissions to 1,000 milligrams per kilometer, hydrocarbons to 100 milligrams, and nitrous oxide to 60 milligrams. Under the new rules, two-wheelers are also restricted to 68 milligrams of non-methane hydrocarbons per kilometer in the European Union.Ducati made “various modifications” to the Desmosedici Stradale engine and exhaust to meet Euro 5 regulations, starting with the 10-millimeter larger catalysts and a new impregnation technology. The dimensions of the exhaust primaries and rear bank have also been optimized without hampering down the performance.All of these changes translate to a small design change for the Streetfighter V4, namely the rear heat shield which is integrated into the bike’s body. The list of upgrades doesn’t end here, though, because Ducati has also redesigned the front brake and clutch pumps for “natural bleeding.” Obviously enough, this eliminates the need to intervene in the event of air pressure in the circuit.Capable of 208 PS (205 horsepower) and 123 Nm (91 pound-feet) of torque, the 1.1-liter engine soldiers on with the same output figures as Euro 4 models. There are, however, very subtle differences that need to be mentioned. Thanks to the improvements mentioned earlier and new software calibration, peak horsepower is achieved 250 rpm higher than before while maximum torque is available 2,000 rpm lower than before. In other words, riders will feel the difference.Last, but certainly not least, the street-fighting bike adds a new color scheme to the V4 S. Dark Stealth is how it’s called, and you can already order it from 20,295 pounds sterling at British dealerships. Over in Ducati’s domestic market, make that 23.590 euros.