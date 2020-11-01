New Google Phone, Old Android Auto Issues as the Struggle Continues

Google has launched the Pixel 5 only a few weeks ago, but as the device starts shipping to the first customers across the world, users come across various problems that need to be fixed as soon as possible.
Android Auto makes no exception, of course, as the Google Pixel 5 is already hitting the first glitches when trying to connect to head units in certain cars.
More specifically, there are reports on reddit (here and here) that Google Pixel 5 either can’t connect at all and run Android Auto or the app just crashes randomly for no clear reason.
Interestingly enough, the whole thing is most often caused by the cable that’s used to power Android Auto, as the Google Pixel 5 no longer works with the old cords that some people relied on to run the app in their cars. In other words, once you get a Pixel 5, you might have to ditch your old cable, as the phone needs a new one for some reason.
“Had the same! Try different cables. Couldn't believe it myself, since the cable worked with every other phone but the Pixel but after trying a different one it worked,” one user explains on reddit.
“Just in case folks do run into this, I apparently solved this by swapping out my USB-A to USB-C cable. The one I had was an Anker, which are usually pretty good, so not sure why the phone didn't like it,” someone else explains.
Needless to say, the most recent Pixel 5 update doesn’t bring any change for these users, so simply switching cables should do the trick for everybody. Unfortunately, finding a cord that just works seems to be quite a challenge sometimes, but as we already learned the hard way, this is something that happens way too often in the Android Auto world.
For now, Google has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to the Pixel 5 Android Auto issues.
