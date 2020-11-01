2020 BMW M340i Drag Races Audi S4 and Mercedes-AMG C43

5 2001 BMW E46 M3 Vs. 2016 Mazda MX-5 Drag Race Is Just a Bit of Fun with Cars

So you're into sports sedans with six-cylinder turbo engines and German badges. They're undeniably cool, but which is fastest between the 2020 BMW M340i, the Audi S4, and the Mercedes-AMG C 43. 3 photos



Nothing has changed since then in the powertrain department. The king of this power hill is the C 43, motivated by a twin-turbo V6 with an American market output of 385 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. It uses a 9-speed automatic and comes with Mercedes AWD goodies.



The S4 strangely doesn't have the cosmetic updates of the new model year, not that would have made any difference to the acceleration of the car. The 3.0 TFSI under the hood is a single-turbo V6 with 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, delivered through an 8-speed to the quattro AWD system. And finally, there's the



It wouldn't be a Throttle House video without a little banter. Apparently, James just bought that very S4 and is very happy about it. So, naturally, his co-host decided to show him that it's the slowest car in the segment. "He's going to go crying at the end of the day," Thomas notes.



Let's find out if that really is the case. The M340i wins the first race quite convincingly and the S4 keeps up just fine with the more powerful C 43. And in the second race... Thomas launches the car in reverse after talking a big game. Once the Steptronic is finally in drive, not reverse, the BMW wins the other races convincingly.



