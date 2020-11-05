New Kenwood Firmware Update Is Here with Android Auto and CarPlay Improvements

3 Waze Releases New Update for Android Auto with Fixes for a Big Annoyance

Kenwood has recently released a new firmware update for some of its head units, and this time the focus has been on improving the experience with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 8 photos



Installing the new firmware update is easy as pie, as you just need to extract the files in the archive and then copy them to a flash drive. On the head unit, head over to settings and initiate the software update. Plug in the USB drive to the head unit, and then wait for the whole thing to come to an end. Full instructions on how to update your Kenwood head units are available in the attached PDF file.



Kenwood says it takes approximately 5 minutes for the firmware update to be completed, after which the head unit is supposed to reboot to finalize the installation.



“Thanks to those who reached out to us with the bug reports. From the reports, our engineers were not able to determine any related wireless connection issues. We have informed Kenwood of this issue and they are currently investigating. We’ll share more updates when they are available,” an Android Auto team member said in April.



Download attachment: Kenwood HU firmware update instructions (PDF)