Google Makes Progress on Android Auto Fix for Puzzling Disconnecting Problem

There’s a lot Google needs to fix on Android Auto, but while some issues can easily be explained and even addressed by users themselves with more or less complex workarounds, others are pretty impossible to figure out, even by the search giant itself.
One of them causes Android Auto to just disconnect when the mobile device reaches a 100 percent charge level, all of a reason that nobody can determine.
So theoretically, if you connect your Android device to the head unit using a cable (which is obviously the case for wired Android Auto), the phone starts charging too. And when it reaches 100 percent level, Android Auto shuts down itself with no way to prevent this.
Google has previously confirmed that it was looking into the whole thing, but the company called for users to send additional feedback, as it was unable to reproduce the problem.
And now the search giant says it’s making progress, as it received the information it needed, so the Android Auto team is now actively working on developing a fix.
“Thanks to those participating on capturing a bug report. We've reached out to you via e-mail with the instructions, please reply directly to it. We have hit the number of participants to collect bug reports, so please check back on this thread for further updates. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team confirmed a few hours ago.
“Our team is working to address the issue where Android Auto is disconnecting after your phone battery reaches a sufficient charge level.”
As for when a fix could be released, this is something that is yet to be announced, simply because we’re still in its early development phases. A new Android Auto version is just around the corner and should go live these days, though there are absolutely no chances for a patch for this problem to be included.
