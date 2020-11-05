autoevolution
C8 Corvette, Model 3, and a 458 Street Drag on Curvy Road With Surprise Winner

5 Nov 2020, 7:57 UTC ·
Whenever one of Tesla’s cars is involved in drag racing, one can easily assume that it’s going to be the winner. This time around, even though when paired with a C8 Corvette and older Ferrari 458 the initial conclusion is the same, it’s actually not the case.
First and foremost, we have seen a lot of street racing, and every time it’s the same all over again – a little red panic light shines bright in the back of our minds. Yes, it’s the one telling us these folks will get into trouble some way or another – and just cringe at the thought that someone might get hurt.

This is why we always think it’s best to take all racing where it belongs - to the racetrack. Seriously, all you folks playing around with sports cars and supercars, is it so hard to pay the entry fee on a drag strip?!

Chandler David Smith and the Stradman, two friends with YouTube greatness delusions, have gone to stage a three-way street race between a Ferrari 458, C8 Chevrolet Corvette, and a Tesla Model 3 Performance. Now, some of the caveats apply.

It’s quite clear they’re doing everything just for the fun part – at least they don’t pretend to be actual car connoisseurs. They’re also good friends, which is the reason why Stradman keeps selling the other guy his vehicles – first the C8 Corvette, and now the Ferrari 458 (race was done in honor of the transaction).

Then it’s the actual setup – because the road they’re using is partially open to the public it holds no actual drag race value... and it’s also curved. Yes, they staged a street drag race on a curved road! Figure that out...

Well, after some friendly banter and discussing the outcome in advance – both conclude the Model 3 will be the fastest of the bunch - they kick off the shenanigans with the 458 (“the one with the most soul” - we actually like that bit) and the C8 Corvette (3:55 mark). The American sports car wins.

Then it’s Tesla’s Model 3 Performance turn to confront the Chevrolet from the 6:25 mark... and the C8 Corvette wins once more. Surprise, surprise. Well, considering all things involved, anything could have happened.

There are some secrets, as well – Smith had time to practice his launches with the C8, and the Corvette is not stock, having received a custom exhaust about a month ago...

