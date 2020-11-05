C8 Corvette, Model 3, and a 458 Street Drag on Curvy Road With Surprise Winner

Whenever one of Tesla’s cars is involved in drag racing, one can easily assume that it’s going to be the winner. This time around, even though when paired with a C8 Corvette and older Ferrari 458 the initial conclusion is the same, it’s actually not the case.
First and foremost, we have seen a lot of street racing, and every time it’s the same all over again – a little red panic light shines bright in the back of our minds. Yes, it’s the one telling us these folks will get into trouble some way or another – and just cringe at the thought that someone might get hurt.
This is why we always think it’s best to take all racing where it belongs - to the racetrack. Seriously, all you folks playing around with sports cars and supercars, is it so hard to pay the entry fee on a drag strip?!
Chandler David Smith and the Stradman, two friends with YouTube greatness delusions, have gone to stage a three-way street race between a Ferrari 458, C8 Chevrolet Corvette, and a Tesla Model 3 Performance. Now, some of the caveats apply.
It’s quite clear they’re doing everything just for the fun part – at least they don’t pretend to be actual car connoisseurs. They’re also good friends, which is the reason why Stradman keeps selling the other guy his vehicles – first the C8 Corvette, and now the Ferrari 458 (race was done in honor of the transaction).
Then it’s the actual setup – because the road they’re using is partially open to the public it holds no actual drag race value... and it’s also curved. Yes, they staged a street drag race on a curved road! Figure that out...
Well, after some friendly banter and discussing the outcome in advance – both conclude the Model 3 will be the fastest of the bunch - they kick off the shenanigans with the 458 (“the one with the most soul” - we actually like that bit) and the C8 Corvette (3:55 mark). The American sports car wins.
Then it’s Tesla’s Model 3 Performance turn to confront the Chevrolet from the 6:25 mark... and the C8 Corvette wins once more. Surprise, surprise. Well, considering all things involved, anything could have happened.
There are some secrets, as well – Smith had time to practice his launches with the C8, and the Corvette is not stock, having received a custom exhaust about a month ago...
