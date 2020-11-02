Waze Removes Batman’s Voice And There’s No Way to Bring It Back

Waze comes with a set of pre-loaded voices for navigation on both iPhone and Android, but from time to time, the parent company signs partnerships with various third parties to provide its users with exclusive, fun, and entertaining content.
This was the case in early September when Waze joined forces with DC to update its app with new exclusive voices to guide users as they’re struggling to beat the nightmare traffic in their cities.
Wazers could thus enable Batman and The Riddler as the navigation voice on both Android and iOS, while also configuring new special moods and enabling custom car icons to be displayed within the app.
For the partnership, Waze and DC turned to Kevin Conroy for the navigation voice of Batman, while Wally Wingert provided the voice guidance for those who picked The Riddler.
But since nothing lasts forever and all good things must come to an end, this was a limited-time update bundled with Waze, and the company actually removed the Batman content from the app on October 31. In other words, the new voices are no longer available, and the mood and car icon settings should now return to the ones you used before the update.
There are a lot of people out there looking for ways to bring back the Batman voices and the car icons, but there’s absolutely no way to do this, and it’s all because Waze has removed the content from the app.
In case you’re wondering, the Batman update wasn’t available to every Wazer out there in the first place. The new voice guidance was only offered in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, so those who configured the app in a different language weren’t provided with the update.
For now, we’re back to the standard voice pack, but it’s probably just a matter of time until Waze signs a new deal and provides us with more limited-time content.
Wazers could thus enable Batman and The Riddler as the navigation voice on both Android and iOS, while also configuring new special moods and enabling custom car icons to be displayed within the app.
For the partnership, Waze and DC turned to Kevin Conroy for the navigation voice of Batman, while Wally Wingert provided the voice guidance for those who picked The Riddler.
But since nothing lasts forever and all good things must come to an end, this was a limited-time update bundled with Waze, and the company actually removed the Batman content from the app on October 31. In other words, the new voices are no longer available, and the mood and car icon settings should now return to the ones you used before the update.
There are a lot of people out there looking for ways to bring back the Batman voices and the car icons, but there’s absolutely no way to do this, and it’s all because Waze has removed the content from the app.
In case you’re wondering, the Batman update wasn’t available to every Wazer out there in the first place. The new voice guidance was only offered in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, so those who configured the app in a different language weren’t provided with the update.
For now, we’re back to the standard voice pack, but it’s probably just a matter of time until Waze signs a new deal and provides us with more limited-time content.