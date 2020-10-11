5 What to Do If an iPhone Can’t Determine Your Location

4 After Waze, Phone Calls, and Google Maps, Spotify Now Broken on Android Auto Too

3 The Waze Struggle Continues, This Time When Listening to Music

More on this:

Waze Keeps Wreaking Havoc on CarPlay Even After the Latest Updates

While Waze is a fantastic app for so many users because it helps them avoid traffic jams, it’s also the one causing big headaches when running on CarPlay. 6 photos



First discovered earlier this year, this glitch was originally fixed by Waze with an emergency update, but the same problem resurfaced recently, once again making it impossible to adjust the music volume even if the navigation app wasn’t running.



However, the Google-owned company rolled out



These users on



“I connect my phone to CarPlay via cable end every time I choose the Waze app it steels [sic] my audio output it automatically switches over to CarPlay audio it is very annoying it does that, the issue has come after iOS 14 update. I have to manually switch back to car radio myself,” someone explains.



While many blame Waze for the whole thing, it’s also believed that the update to iOS 14 could also contribute to this unexpected behavior. Apple rolled out the new iOS software update last month for the iPhone 6s and newer, and this version brings several CarPlay improvements, including support for wallpapers.



At this time, however, no workaround seems to exist, as deleting and re-installing Waze doesn’t seem to make any difference. It remains to be seen if the next software update addresses this problem again. And it’s all because of a several-months-old bug that’s breaking down the audio controls in the car and which makes it impossible to adjust the volume level of the music.First discovered earlier this year, this glitch was originally fixed by Waze with an emergency update, but the same problem resurfaced recently, once again making it impossible to adjust the music volume even if the navigation app wasn’t running.However, the Google-owned company rolled out version 4.67 some ten days ago to address this issue and bring things back to normal, and while it did for some, it looks like others are still struggling with pretty much the same behavior in their cars.These users on reddit , for example, claim they have already updated to the latest version of Waze, though this time the behavior is a little different, and what the app does is automatically transfer the audio to CarPlay.“I connect my phone to CarPlay via cable end every time I choose the Waze app it steels [sic] my audio output it automatically switches over to CarPlay audio it is very annoying it does that, the issue has come after iOS 14 update. I have to manually switch back to car radio myself,” someone explains.While many blame Waze for the whole thing, it’s also believed that the update to iOS 14 could also contribute to this unexpected behavior. Apple rolled out the new iOS software update last month for the iPhone 6s and newer, and this version brings several CarPlay improvements, including support for wallpapers.At this time, however, no workaround seems to exist, as deleting and re-installing Waze doesn’t seem to make any difference. It remains to be seen if the next software update addresses this problem again.