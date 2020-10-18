Forget About Waze: BMW Releases Live Radar and Fixed Camera Warnings

There are many ways you can receive warnings for radar and fixed traffic cameras when driving, and the Google-owned Waze navigation app is probably the most famous.
But on the other hand, BMW wants its customers to be provided with a dedicated solution, so the company turned to HERE Technologies and Cedar Electronics for a new system specifically created in this regard.
Bundled with BMW Traffic Camera Information, the new connected vehicle service alerts drivers of live radars and fixed cameras along their routes. The data comes from HERE Safety Cameras, a solution that includes the position of traffic cameras, be they mobile or permanent, and uses sensor information provided by Cedar.
BMW Traffic Camera Information is available as a 3-month trial for MY 2021 BMW models manufactured starting with July 2020 and coming with Live Cockpit Professional (code SA6U3), and the German manufacturer explains than when the testing version expires, customers can purchase the service with an annual subscription.
The good news is that the service will be available for older models too, as long as iDrive Operating System 7 and Live Cockpit Professional are both available. It is offered for purchase via the ConnectedDrive store, again with a one-year subscription.
While features that alert drivers of the location of radars and cameras have been rather controversial, BMW explains that the purpose of its system is to allow for “more informed decision-making behind the wheel.”
Needless to say, if you don’t want to pay an annual subscription to use this feature in your BMW, you can always turn to the community-driven app from Google. Waze is completely free and runs on your mobile device, while also coming with support for Android Auto and CarPlay.
As a matter of fact, BMW’s most recent Operating System update also enables Android Auto, so if you have an Android phone, you can now run apps like Waze and Google Maps on the display in your car.
