Waze CEO to Leave the Company, Google-Owned App to Remain Independent

Waze is right now one of the leading navigation apps out there, not only on iPhone and Android but also on CarPlay and Android Auto.



Waze has recorded a massive growth in the last decade, and partially responsible for the whole thing is CEO Noam Bardin.



Under Bardin’s supervision,



Bardin was one of those who struggled to keep Waze an independent brand, especially as many expected Google to actually do what it typically does with new purchases: shut down the company and integrate its services into its own products.



While Waze is still an independent app today, it’ll now be someone else’s mission to guarantee this won’t change in the long term. Bardin will leave the company in early 2021, he revealed in an



“Nothing is happening immediately and my role is not changing yet, but we will begin the search for a leader who can propel Waze to the next phase. I remain fully committed to our mission at Waze, and it was important that I tell you about this change myself,” he says.



Bardin promises that Waze would remain an independent company even after his departure.



