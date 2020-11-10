New Waze Feature Could Warn Users They Must Move Over for Emergency Responders

Waze is a super-advanced application that makes it possible to beat the traffic in crowded areas and avoid the jams that we all hate, but on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that it still can’t be improved with new capabilities.
And given millions of people use it every day, one feature that could be added, at least in some specific regions, could be a warning for drivers to make them aware that they must move over for the first responders in case of an accident.
In other words, Waze could eventually display a notification to drivers whenever they’re in the proximity of emergency teams rushing to the place where an accident occurred, so they would know they must pull over and let the teams pass as fast as possible.
The feature is currently being worked on in Louisville, Kentucky, where the local authorities are trying to raise awareness of the dangers that first responders are exposed to with the Responder Roadway Safety Week that kicked off on Monday.
A local media report reveals that officials are currently working on new capabilities, including “technology that would alert drivers if they’re near first responders through their Waze app or their navigation systems.”
No other specifics have been provided, and while this feature could be the exclusive work of Waze and Louisville authorities, there’s no doubt similar functionality would definitely come in handy in all parts of the world.
For now, Waze has remained completely tight-lipped on such an update, so it’s all just a mysterious update that nobody knows exactly when it’s supposed to land.
In addition to Waze, some other applications could get similar improvements, and there’s a chance both Google Maps and Apple Maps are included too, especially since they are currently two of the world’s most popular navigation solutions on Android and iPhone.
