Lamborghini Huracan Doubles as Submarine in Florida Flood, and There’s Proof

#Lamborghini or Submarine? Saw this on @wsvn!! #SoFloLife #Eta #Flood pic.twitter.com/s1MHqjG4JA — Joe (@WFOJoe) November 9, 2020 This is not an actual name, but a moniker assigned to the latest viral car, a yellow Lamborghini Huracan that more than proved its worth as Tropical Storm Eta hit South Florida on Monday, with the new hurricane season. The scene was Miami and was featured in a weather report from WSVN, but eagle-eyed Joe noticed something else and was quick to record it.You can see it in the tweet below. As two sedans are stopped in the middle of the road, with the drivers probably wondering whether they should risk severe water damage by trying to cross a portion of the road that had been flooded, the Lambo shows up. Without much hesitation, the driver accelerates and goes past the stalled cars, right into high floodwaters.Given the low height of the Huracan , it becomes almost entirely submerged, with water dripping off the rear as it breaks the surface again. Then, contrary to expectations, the Huracan powers through and presumably emerges safely on the other side – though that part isn’t shown because the camera cuts off.For understandable reasons, the video has reached near-viral status, with many chiming in to lament the stupidity of whoever is driving it, for “ruining” such an expensive car (a Huracan is priced between $155,000 and $390,000) just to show off or get to wherever he needed to be faster. While this is never the wisest move, the Huracan is mid-engined, which means water damage to the engine is less likely, as compared to what could have happened if those stalling sedans had attempted the cross.In the end, we could always argue the driver of the Submarini took one for the good of mankind. Because now we know for a fact that, in addition to Teslas , Raging Bulls can also handle flooded roads, if need be. To some extent.