Copt-e Is a Hybrid Vehicle that Can Morph Into an E-Vtol with Helicopter Rotors

5 CarPlay Disabled on the iPhone 12 and the Fix Is Rather Strange

4 Big New Waze Feature Now Available for CarPlay Users

3 It Takes Just One Minute to Fix CarPlay on an iPhone 12

1 This High-Speed Cable Can Fix All Android Auto and CarPlay Problems with a Bonus

More on this:

New Apple Maps Silently Launches in Canada, CarPlay Updates Live Too

Apple announced a major Apple Maps refresh earlier this year, but at that point, the new experience was only available in a series of very limited regions in the United States. 1 photo



Apple’s purpose with the overhauled



Apple, on the other hand, is betting big on Apple Maps being offered natively on the iPhone, so it hopes that more users would just stick with its service if the content that it includes is at least on par with the one in Google Maps.



And Apple is trying to improve Apple Maps on all fronts, including in the car. One of the best new features of this refreshed version of the service is



By the looks of things, the new CarPlay capabilities are live in Canada as well, though I’m seeing reports that not everybody received the updated maps. So most likely, the rollout is happening gradually across the country, which means that it won’t take long until the new Apple Maps is live for all users in the region.



Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on the new regions receiving the updated Maps, but the company does continue the global rollout at a somewhat fast pace. Nobody knows where the new Apple Maps is supposed to launch next, but we’ll be keeping an eye on such information and let you know when the service is live for more users. The Cupertino-based tech giant, however, has promised to bring it to more countries across the globe gradually, and as it turns out, the new Apple Maps is now live in Canada too.Apple’s purpose with the overhauled Apple Maps is as clear as it could be: the company wants to turn its service into a more powerful alternative to Google Maps, the product that’s currently leading the market and serves as the go-to choice whenever it comes to navigation and world exploration.Apple, on the other hand, is betting big on Apple Maps being offered natively on the iPhone, so it hopes that more users would just stick with its service if the content that it includes is at least on par with the one in Google Maps.And Apple is trying to improve Apple Maps on all fronts, including in the car. One of the best new features of this refreshed version of the service is support for traffic light and stop sign information , with such indicators now being displayed both on the iPhone and on a head unit when CarPlay is running.By the looks of things, the new CarPlay capabilities are live in Canada as well, though I’m seeing reports that not everybody received the updated maps. So most likely, the rollout is happening gradually across the country, which means that it won’t take long until the new Apple Maps is live for all users in the region.Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on the new regions receiving the updated Maps, but the company does continue the global rollout at a somewhat fast pace. Nobody knows where the new Apple Maps is supposed to launch next, but we’ll be keeping an eye on such information and let you know when the service is live for more users.