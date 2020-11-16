Wireless Android Auto, CarPlay Offered as Standard Feature on 2021 Cadillacs

Android Auto and CarPlay are both becoming a more common feature in both old and new cars, as drivers figure out how easy it actually is to benefit from latest-generation solutions, like Google Maps and Spotify, all by simply plugging in their mobile devices to a compatible head unit.
At the same time, carmakers obviously noticed the increasing demand for new-generation technology in their vehicles, so they’re equipping their latest models accordingly.
One of the companies that rapidly understood that CarPlay and Android Auto are becoming must-haves for the modern driver is Cadillac, with the GM brand recently making a change that’s more than welcome on its 2021 lineup.
More specifically, all model year 2021 Cadillacs will come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and according to GM Authority, these include the 2021 Cadillac CT4, the 2021 Cadillac CT5, the 2021 Cadillac XT4, the 2021 Cadillac XT5, the 2021 Cadillac XT6, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.
Both CarPlay and Android Auto will be available regardless of the trim level, so they come standard on Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, and V versions (if available, depending on model).
Needless to say, this is quite a welcome change, especially because these 2021 Cadillacs would allow the connection between the phone and the head unit without a cable.
While Apple CarPlay has been around with a wireless mode for quite some time no matter the iPhone model that you owned, Android Auto wireless was previously available only for Google Pixel and Samsung phones. But with the release of Android 11, Google unlocked this mode for all smartphones running the latest mobile operating system version, as long as a compatible head unit exists.
In other words, if you buy a 2021 Cadillac, you should be able to run Android Auto wirelessly no matter the Android phone that you own, as the only thing you need is Android 11.
