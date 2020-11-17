Honda Releases Wireless Apple CarPlay Demo, Important Warning Included

5 It Takes Just One Minute to Fix CarPlay on an iPhone 12

Honda is one of the carmakers betting big on Android Auto and CarPlay in their cars, as the company quickly noticed the increased appetite for such technologies behind the wheel.







With everybody owning a phone these days, connecting it to the car’s head unit and mirroring the mobile interface to a larger screen is something that just makes sense, especially since we end up with access to apps that can significantly improve the driving experience, such as Google Maps and Waze. Honda , however, has decided to go a step further, so select models now come with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay support, which means that drivers don’t even need a cable to connect their mobile devices to the head unit inside the car.The company has therefore published video demonstrations of how wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work on the 2021 Accord, showing that setting up these apps is just a matter of taps.And while the process overall is very straightforward, Honda also offers an important warning for drivers who want to use navigation behind the wheel. Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, which is available on some models, can’t be used at the same time with Apple Maps, Google Maps, or other navigation apps for obvious reasons.So it’s either one or the other, though there’s a good chance that many would actually stick with the likes of Google Maps and Waze simply because they’re getting up-to-date content with live traffic information, as well as additional reports like the location of speed traps and traffic jams.This is a warning that’s more important than most people think, as there are lots of drivers out there complaining of problems with navigation apps without knowing that they’re not always fully compatible with the other systems available in their cars.You can check out Honda’s wireless Apple CarPlay video tutorial below, but keep in mind this system is only available on select models.