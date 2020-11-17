Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Really Care About Being Knighted

Last weekend, at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton won his seventh world title, which effectively and officially makes him one of the most outstanding British athletes of all times, and the most accomplished of recent years. That alone should guarantee him a knighthood at the New Year event.
At least, that’s how fellow Brits, sportsmen and worldwide fans believe: Lewis Hamilton should have his 2008 MBE upgraded to knighthood this year, at the upcoming ceremony honoring outstanding achievements. A knight- or damehood is the highest distinction a civilian can get in the UK, and Hamilton sure has worked hard for it.
For his part, though, he’s playing it cool. Asked about it after Sunday’s race, he noted that he didn’t feel like he did anything special to deserve a knighthood, especially not when compared to the people who served in the war, national heroes like Sir Captain Tom, and the medical personnel currently putting on the most courageous fight, with the international health crisis. “I’ve not saved anybody,” Hamilton says.
Always the diplomat, he underlines that flying the British flag is honor enough for him, especially if it flies over the number one position on the podium. Hamilton then continues to say that knighthood was never a personal goal and that he has so much more work to do, perhaps even more than before winning the record-breaking title.
Independent of how he might feel toward getting knighted, the campaign on his behalf is picking up speed back home, Daily Mail’s Sportsmail reports. It’s backed by Motorsport UK chairman David Richards, former Labor cabinet minister Lord Hain, Conservative MPs Greg Smith and James Sunderland, who wrote to Downing Street to make their case. As per the same media outlet, there’s some reluctance in giving Hamilton the title – or to any other sportsman or sportswoman, for that matter – because Sir Andy Murray always refuses to call himself by the title and it somehow cheapens the honor.
“His story is a remarkable one of sheer application, dedication, sacrifice, supreme skill and determination to enter a sport where the odds were stacked immeasurably against him,” Richards says of Hamilton. “Lewis is a global icon. A patriot of exemplary character who never misses an opportunity to drape himself in the Union Jack and to exult in his proud Britishness.”
He even has a response to those saying Hamilton hasn’t been paying taxes in the UK for years and, as such, is “less British” and worthy of the distinction. As per the HMRC’s UK income Tax Liabilities Statistics for 2019, Hamilton is among the highest 5,000 taxpayers in the country.
