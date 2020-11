“Thank you for helping me achieve my dream. I hope your realise that we’ve created #HIS7ORY together.” d pic.twitter.com/znkPDvjCRZ — Mercedes- AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 15, 2020

An impressive victory - well done @LewisHamilton! You have made us all so proud ìç https://t.co/2NYy3JlN0H — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2020

Without a doubt, Hamilton’s story is a very motivational one, the ultimate success / rags-to-riches tale. Coming from humble beginnings from Stevenage, UK, he worked hard to better himself and overcome all manner of obstacles, reaching his most recent career peak at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix last weekend, when he set a new record with his 7th world win This latest and most impressive milestone is again bringing up the old question: why hasn’t Hamilton been knighted yet? To the rest of the world, a Knight title might not mean much, but to the Brits, this is the ultimate distinction and national recognition a civilian can get. Hamilton already has a 2009 MBE (Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire) title, but an upgrade is long overdue.The most recent title could help him secure it, British tab the Daily Mail notes, citing unnamed sources. The report comes after Prime Minister personally congratulated Hamilton on his Twitter, and British politicians, celebrities and sportsmen alike have joined forces in publicly praising him.“Lord [Peter] Hain, the former cabinet minister, will on Monday send a second letter to Mr. Johnson calling for Hamilton to be given the honor,” the Mail says.If that turns out to be true, it would be a first step towards knighting Hamilton. Twice a year, a committee appoints several people from all fields to be awarded special honors like a Knight / Dame title, CBE, OBE, or MBE. The committee decides if the contenders are worthy of the title by vote, but the ultimate say goes to the Queen.As for why Hamilton has been passed over for knighthood so many times despite his countless accomplishments, when some golfers got a title by winning just one championship, the explanation is simple and less controversial than what you might think. Racing drivers have only recently started to be considered for the distinction, which explains why only three F1 drivers have the Sir title to date: Jackie Stewart, Jack Brabham, and Stirling Moss.