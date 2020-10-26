5 Lewis Hamilton Has “No Regrets” About His Activism, Will Accept New FIA Rules

Lewis Hamilton Sets New World Record With 92nd F1 Win

It was only a matter of time: after tying with Michael Schumacher for the most Formula One wins at the Eifel Grand Prix, British driver Lewis Hamilton has set a new world record at this weekend’s 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. 5 photos



Admittedly still “in race mode” and at a loss for words to properly vocalize what he was feeling for becoming the number one Formula One driver in the world, Hamilton made sure to give credit where it was due.



“I owe it to these guys here and back in the factory for their tremendous work,” he said after the race. “They’re constantly innovating and pushing the target even higher every year. The reliability has been absolutely incredible thanks to Mercedes. No one’s sitting back on the success. Everyone is pushing.”



Some time later and the realization having sunk in, Hamilton took to social media to further elaborate on that. He addressed the new record and, as you can see in the tweets available below, thanked his team once more and those drivers before him who paved the way to success. His latest accomplishment was “beyond [his] wildest dreams.”



“It’s been such a privilege to work with you all,” Hamilton told his team. “I’m



And that’s just the beginning, Hamilton says in fewer words: “Still We Rise.”



#92 Lþ https://t.co/4jcrZTTfUb — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 25, 2020



