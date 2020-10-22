These Days, Lewis Hamilton Only Uses Gas Stations to Change Tires on His EQC

Lewis Hamilton has said before and he’ll probably say it again if he has to: he won’t be silenced on issues that are close to this heart. Switching to a more sustainable lifestyle is one of them.
In recent months, the Formula One champion has often come under fire for a series of issues that had nothing to do with his performance on the track and everything to do with his activism. His push for a switch to electric vehicles is one such example: in September, he was accused of hypocrisy for encouraging more people to ditch internal combustion engine (ICE) cars for EVs, while posing with his brand new Mercedes-Benz EQS in the driveway of his mansion.
The EQS isn’t even on the market, which made critics pick him apart even with more ferocity. Hamilton’s daily, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, is, though. And it’s the car that keeps reminding him how nice it is not to have to stop to refuel at gas stations, as Hamilton says in a new Instagram post.
In a series of photos showing him pulled over at an unspecified gas station, Hamilton is also shown in the middle of the process of changing a tire. The caption is about how one of the tires on the EQC blew out, so they made an emergency stop, but make no mistake about it: the post is meant to remind people that EVs are the future.
“We had a tire blow out on the motorway and had to stop at the station,” Hamilton writes. “Took a minute to change the wheel but once done, I was back on the road in my EQC. It’s the best not having to refuel.”
Also in September, Hamilton defended himself against criticism that he was being a hypocrite for being a millionaire who could very well have everything and anything his heart desired, preaching to common folk about the importance about switching to EVs.
Among other things, he promised he wasn’t just talking the talk, but also walking the walk: he’d sold off his private jet, made sure to carbon-offset all his business and work-related travels, and only traveled by electric vehicle both on his personal time and for work appointments. He also swore by a vegan lifestyle and argued for the importance of making small changes at a time. Because every bit matters.
