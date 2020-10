AMG

A message from @LewisHamilton on a very special day d



¬ "I just wanted to let you know how grateful I am for your continued support along this journey." pic.twitter.com/rX4gDY4tOz — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 11, 2020

I remember watching Michael as a kid, winning all those races and I was just dreaming of being there myself. It shows dreams really can come true. A big, big thank you to @SchumacherMick, this was truly a surreal moment. One that i’ll remember forever. Oþ #91 pic.twitter.com/LUzfSz79HB — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 11, 2020

The Schumacher Family on @LewisHamilton winning his 91st GP, equalling Michael’s record: Big congrats, an impressive achievement of a great driver. We cannot deny we would have loved for Michael to hold those records, but as he always used to say: records are there to be broken. pic.twitter.com/xDRhVp5HVf — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) October 11, 2020

While that in itself was a historic moment, capping off a spectacular career and meteoric ascension for the British driver, it was made all the more special by the fact that the win happened in Germany, home of Schumacher and the MercedesF1 team, for which Schumacher last raced for. The Schumacher family was on hand to further make the moment a memorable one, with the son of the driver attending in person to hand over one of his dad’s helmets.While Formula One enthusiasts are currently debating whether Schumacher or Hamilton is the greatest F1 driver OF ALL TIME, as Kanye West would say in all-CAPS, Hamilton and the Schumacher family are duly paying each other’s respects. The celebration has moved into the online realm, with the official Twitter accounts of both honoring this historic moment and acknowledging the other’s stellar performance.Hamilton, for one, was so visibly emotional that he could hardly find the words to express his feelings, both when he was presented with the helmet and, later on, when he recorded an extended thank-you to his fans and supporters for a Twitter post. He hardly imagined he would come this far when he started his career in 2007, he says.“Feeling really honored to be mentioned in the same likeness as a driver like Michael,” Hamilton writes in another tweet. “What happened today is beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my amazing team for being with me on this journey. This is for us #91.”“The Schumacher Family on @LewisHamilton winning his 91st GP, equalling Michael’s record: Big congrats, an impressive achievement of a great driver,” the Schumacher family says in an official statement also posted to Twitter. “We cannot deny we would have loved for Michael to hold those records, but as he always used to say: records are there to be broken.”