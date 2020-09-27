Lewis Hamilton Has “No Regrets” About His Activism, Will Accept New FIA Rules

This Custom 1984 Honda CBX750 Is Almost an Entirely New Bike

A couple of weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton got himself into hot waters with FIA bosses for wearing a Breonna Taylor T-shirt before and after an F1 race. 3 photos



Speaking on the topic at a press conference this week, Hamilton said he personally had “no regrets” about



There is a sense, though, that he feels the decision unjust. He calls the Breonna Taylor case and BLM in general a “human rights issue” and says that, while he understands that officials have to please everyone, fans of the sports need to be made aware of such issues. Pushing for equality should never be considered political.



“We push towards road safety, you could say that's almost human right's also,” Hamilton said, as cited by



Hamilton spoke highly of his fans, who have been flooding him with messages of support, and said that he’d always followed his heart – and this is what he’s been doing with his BLM activism.



“I also did something that's never really happened in Formula 1,” Hamilton added, “and obviously they'll stop it from happening moving forwards, but people do talk about sport not being a place for politics and ultimately it's human rights issues and, in my opinion, that is something we should be pushing towards.”

