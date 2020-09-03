Lewis Hamilton Sells the All-New Mercedes-Benz S-Class, He Needn't Bother

Mercedes-Benz has gone and done it again: the all-new S-Class is once more the epitome of comfort and luxury. We've covered the launch already so if you're interested to know more about it, you can head over to that article by clicking here.
This one is all about Lewis Hamilton and his take on the new limousine. Don't think we fell for it for one moment: everything you hear in this clip may be spoken by the Formula One champion in the first person, but it was all written by Mercedes-Benz's PR department, or maybe even some external advertising agency. If the content itself wasn't a clear enough giveaway, then Hamilton's acting performance sure was.
The clip starts with Lewis demonstrating the vehicle's summoning feature. Instead of going through the trouble of walking to the car, you simply touch your phone's display (something you do way too often anyway) and the car comes to you. Once it does, the door handles pop out and you're ready to go inside.
Up to this point, it all feels very Tesla-like. But then Lewis steps inside. Here, the exquisite craftsmanship that Mercedes-Benz's S-Class has gotten us used to makes any comparison with Tesla risible. Well, if you insist, you could say that the main display is somewhat resembling the Tesla Model S and X layout, but you would be stretching it.
It is a bit disheartening to see Lewis holding the steering wheel the way he is. You would expect someone with his training and capabilities to pay a little more attention to that, at least in an effort to set an example for others. Well, if a multi-time Formula One champion holds the steering wheel at twelve o'clock, maybe there's no point fighting.
Lewis makes perhaps a little too many jokes about his style of driving ("of course, my personal MBUX profile is set to performance mode" or "it can be smooth, or very sporty. Guess what my favorite is?") that aren't just cheesy, but in direct contradiction to something he had said in the clip only moments before: the fact he admitted to "taking it easy on the road" as opposed to race driving.
Well, if you didn't find Lewis Hamilton's pitch too convincing, perhaps the second part of the video will sell the new S-Class to you. It features Jensen Huang, the CEO, and co-founder of NVIDIA, the company providing the CPUs and GPUs that handle all the behind-the-scenes data processing specific to modern cars.
