Google Finally Acknowledges New Google Assistant Bug on Android Auto

Google Assistant integration is a key feature of Android Auto, and it’s pretty obvious why: it allows users to control the main features hands-free, which when driving is obviously a mandatory thing. 7 photos



Interestingly enough, however, Google is only now listing as a known issue a Google Assistant problem that was first reported in June this year and which the company started investigating a month later.



More specifically, someone reported on Google’s forums that trying to make a phone call with Google Assistant wasn’t possible because no contacts were detected. Of course, the contact list is there on the Android device, only that the assistant can’t find it and therefore starting a call isn’t possible.



This week, however, Google officially acknowledged the bug and listed it as a known issue of Android Auto. What this means is that the company is working on fixing it in a future update for Android Auto, and Google says it has already been prepared, only that more information, such as the ETA of this new release, is not available right now.



There’s not much you can do until a patch lands, as it looks like the generic workarounds, which include removing and reinstalling Android Auto, clearing the data and cache, and changing the cables, don’t make any difference.



Google is projected to release a new version of Android Auto next week, but of course, it's too early to tell if a fix for this Google Assistant glitch is part of it. The company will also release a new Waze update with important fixes for Android Auto, including for the GPS problem encountered after the update to Android 11.