This 1969 Camaro Dreams to Be an SS, Looks Like an SS, Is Not an SS

If you’re in the market looking for an old Camaro and you’re mostly interested in how the car looks, this 1969 example right here could be worth checking out.
The first thing you’ll notice when browsing the photos in the gallery is probably the SS badging, which indeed would make the Camaro a lot more appealing.
And while this Camaro does dream to be an SS and looks partially like one, it’s actually a base model that only features the typical SS badging.
But as we said, if your search for a classic Camaro is all about the looks, this SS wannabe will probably impress you. It has a new red paint and features two white racing stripes on the hood, with not a single spot of rust on its body. This is actually one of the greatest things about this Camaro, though it goes without saying it’s something that makes sense given it sports a new paint.
The car is said to be powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, and as a bonus, you also get power steering and power brakes.
We’re being told the Chevy runs and drives just perfectly, and it has recently been upgraded with black and white Houndstooth front and rear seats.
The odometer indicates 115,633 miles (186,093 km), according to the listing. Sold online by Classic Cars of SC, the Camaro can be yours today for $30,000, which some might consider a rather high price given it’s not an SS.
Indeed, a full SS package would have made this Camaro a lot more special, especially because not a lot of them have been built by Chevrolet back in 1969. The base version was the most common, with over 150,000 units built for MY 1969, while the RS was the second in terms of production numbers with over 37,000 units. The SS output included close to 35,000 cars for 1969.
