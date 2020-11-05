This 1969 Camaro Might Look Like a Trash Can, But It’s Actually a Rough Diamond

Our Beloved Chevrolet Colorado Could End Up Looking Like This in 2030

Part of the first-generation Camaro, the 1969 model was described as a sportier upgrade, mostly thanks to the new sheet metal and the styling improvements that contributed to a more aggressive stance overall. 20 photos



None of these tidbits can be observed on the model that we’re going to talk about today, as this apparently Camaro SS, judging from the badges on the sides, looks to be in an awful condition that barely classifies it as a car.



Before moving on to the good news, because after all, we’re celebrating Chevrolet Month at autoevolution and we’re trying to see the glass half full in even the rustiest piece of metal created by the GM brand, worth emphasizing is that this is nothing but a project car that doesn’t come with too many details.



As for the good news we were talking about earlier, let’s start with the paint. Part of it, possibly original, is still there, and there might be more hiding under all the dust. There seem to be lots of parts that come with the car, both inside and on it, so while the doors seem to be removed, they might actually be available for whoever wants to get the Camaro.



Judging from the few photos that were included in the ad, rust shouldn’t be a problem, though this obviously remains to be seen at a closer inspection.



Believe it or not, but this pile of abandoned metal is a rough diamond. A restored '69 Camaro SS done right can end up costing a small fortune, and this model right here is the living proof in this regard. For the sake of comparison, we also included photos of the restored '69 Camaro in the gallery, just to fuel your imagination for a potential before and after comparison.

