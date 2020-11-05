American Heart in Italian Body, the Zagato Iso Rivolta GTZ Is Now an LT4 Reality

A storied coachbuilder and design studio, a famed Italian micro- and performance car brand, along with a high displacement American V8 engine. Those were the interesting coordinates of the limited-series Zagato Iso Rivolta GTZ project when it was announced this summer. With the current state of the automotive world and the ongoing health and economic woes, such niche creations are always in danger of remaining in the wishful thinking stage. Fortunately, this was not the case.
The Milaneze coachbuilding company Zagato does have a great track record to account for, so chances for a spectacular failure were slim to begin with.
But, then again, 2020 has forcibly taught us that we can throw any plans out the window at any moment’s notice, so it’s a relief to see another interesting automotive project actually coming to life.
This is mainly because back in August, when Zagato announced the revival of the famed Iso brand, the Zagato Iso Rivolta GTZ was not present for the announcement – instead the car was only shown in virtual form.
Well, the first of the 19 cars planned for the limited series custom production is real, and has already been delivered to its intended customer, somewhere in Switzerland.
Vintage-flavored, with a sweeping design, and a supercharged Chevrolet Corvette 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, the Zagato Iso Rivolta GTZ has been created as a modern tribute to the 1963 Iso Rivolta A3, a performance car with Le Mans connections.
Naturally, the delivery of the first GTZ included an appearance by the original, fashionably bridging the gap across the decades.
By the way, if anyone is wondering how come Zagato chose to bring back to life a defunct Italian brand, there’s one simple explanation. Andrea Zagato, the current CEO and nephew of Ugo Zagato, is married to Marella Rivolta-Zagato, the granddaughter of Renzo Rivolta – founder of Iso Autoveicoli and the creator of the famous BMW Isetta.
And, in further keeping with tradition, the 2020 Zagato Iso Rivolta GTZ again makes use of an American-sourced powerplant. The Chevrolet Corvette LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V8 produces 660 hp and 880 Nm (649 lb. ft.) on this occasion, enough for the svelte coupe to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph).
