American Heart in Italian Body, the Zagato Iso Rivolta GTZ Is Now an LT4 Reality

A storied coachbuilder and design studio, a famed Italian micro- and performance car brand, along with a high displacement American V8 engine. Those were the interesting coordinates of the limited-series Zagato Iso Rivolta GTZ project when it was announced this summer. With the current state of the automotive world and the ongoing health and economic woes, such niche creations are always in danger of remaining in the wishful thinking stage. Fortunately, this was not the case.

