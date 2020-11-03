Good Luck Finding Something to Hate on This Rare 1987 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

Aston Martin Residences at NYC’s 130 William Come with Bespoke DBX

Chevrolet launched the Camaro IROC-Z, whose name was inspired by the International Race of Champions, back in 1985, with a set of improvements, including an upgraded suspension system, a lowered body, new shocks, and the Tuned Port Injection system borrowed from the Corvette, listed as the main highlights. 24 photos



Chevrolet built approximately 2,500 Camaro IROC-Z for model year 1985, with the production then increased for its successors.



What you’re looking at here is a 1987 IROC-Z powered by the 350, and according to the seller, what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is the seemingly rare yellow paint. And while it does look great, at least judging from the photos, worth knowing is that this



On the other hand, 99.99% of this Chevrolet is original, as the seller claims that the only aftermarket part is actually a Flowmaster muffler that was installed specifically for the “pure ‘80s muscle car sound it needs.”



Needless to say, there’s absolutely no rust on the IROC-Z, and everything runs just like you’d expect it to run, which means that the car is ready for someone to take it home. According to the information published on the



If this Camaro looks like something you might want to take home, you can check it out in person in Illinois. And if you do want to buy it, the price you have to pay is $22,995, though the owner also enabled the "Make Offer" button on eBay, so other offers are accepted as well.

