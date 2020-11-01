This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Fell Victim to a Mouse Attack, Still Adorable

More on this:

1 First-Year Chevrolet Camaro Dreams to Be an SS, Looks Retro with All the Rust

2 Chevy Camaro Design "Fix" Proposes Retro Muscle Car Nose

3 This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS X11 Will Certainly Get Back on the Road One Day

4 Chevrolet “Happy Meal” Now Possible With This 1969 Camaro Pace Car Convertible

5 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Looks Like It Was Ripped Apart by a Horde of Zombies