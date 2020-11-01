This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Fell Victim to a Mouse Attack, Still Adorable

It’s Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, so for the next few weeks, we’ll be showcasing the best work of the GM brand that has a well-deserved place in automotive history books.
And the Camaro that we have here is the living proof why Chevrolet has so many fans all over the world, as the 1968 model still looks irresistible even after all these years. Unfortunately, however, this is only the case on the outside, as the interior has become the victim of a mouse attack that severely damaged lots of parts and eventually invaded the engine bay.
As a result, the car is not running, though the small-block engine is still there, and you should be able to fix it easily should you be interested in a total restoration.
Worth knowing is that the car has been sitting for many years, at least according to its current owner, but despite this, the Camaro comes with very little rust overall. However, you should pay particular attention to the lower driver part where the rust needs to be addressed as soon as possible.
Needless to say, this is an excellent candidate for a restoration process, and the reason the body is still in good condition is another repair that it received during the 80s. Only original GM sheet metal has been used for the whole thing, and the doors are still supposed to shut like new.
All in all, the best part of this project car is definitely its body, despite all the other fixes that are urgently needed in several key parts. But on the other hand, this also means that you can take this Camaro home for a rather small price.
Sold as part of an eBay auction, the car can be inspected in person in Kansas. The highest bid at the time of writing is $10,100, with approximately three days still left until the auction comes to an end.
