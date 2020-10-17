This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS X11 Will Certainly Get Back on the Road One Day

Raptor Yacht Unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show - Anything but Prehistoric

The Camaro is one of the most sought-after models when it comes to restoration projects, and this ’69 model that we have here is certainly a candidate that ticks almost all boxes. 18 photos



As far as the price is concerned, this Camaro project car isn’t necessarily as cheap as you’d expect it to be, as it can be yours for $9,500. The vehicle is parked in Smithtown, New York. First and foremost, let’s start with the good parts.According to the seller, this Camaro is an original ’69 RS V8 that X11-coded and this can also be seen in the photos here, as the VIN is still visible. The X codes were added in 1969 by Fisher Body, and were supposed to be used by assembly workers to figure out what body trim and paint need to be applied to a specific Camaro. All RS Camaros came with three different X codes, namely X11, X22, and X33.The model that we have here still comes with the original seats, though as you can easily tell by browsing the image gallery, they’re not looking too good, but also with the original console and the RS steering wheel. The hideaway headlights are still there, and the seller guarantees that the frame rails are solid.And then, the bad parts. As you can easily figure out yourselves in just a few seconds, there’s a lot of rust everywhere you look on the Camaro, and it has caused some pretty big holes in the floor too. This is something that the new owner would have to take care of urgently if a restoration is planned.As for the engine, the ad doesn’t include any information about it and judging from the pictures included in the eBay listing, it’s not there anymore. This isn’t obviously the best news for a ’69 Camaro, but on the other hand, this makes it possible for a new owner to plan a restomod that could include a newer and more powerful engine.As far as the price is concerned, this Camaro project car isn’t necessarily as cheap as you’d expect it to be, as it can be yours for $9,500. The vehicle is parked in Smithtown, New York.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.