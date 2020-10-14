1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is Literally a Survivor After It Escaped a California Fire

4 1969 Chevy Camaro Revisits Detroit Speed for Upgrades, Is Out on Pleasure Cruise

If you’re looking for a survivor Camaro that’s worth restoring, how about a 1969 example that not only comes with all the original parts, but also escaped a California fire that could have toasted it entirely? 21 photos



Manufactured for model year 1969, this Chevrolet Camaro comes with the original 307ci (5.0-liter) engine paired to a 3-speed automatic transmission. The engine starts just right and the car drives “excellent,” according to the seller.



The Camaro shipped with lots of options, including factory-installed air conditioning (though we’re not being told if it still works), power steering, bucket seats with what the owner describes as “rare headrests,” and power disk brakes.



And while it’s a rust-free car, it does come with some body damage that was caused by the California fire we were talking about earlier.



The owner says the Camaro was inches away from getting toasted, and while the car did survive this near-death experience, it still got some burns on its body. The heat melted part of the left side and some smoke got inside the gauges, it seems.



“This […] Camaro got within 8 feet of getting toasted in a California fire, but the fantastic California firefighters stopped the flames dead in their tracks, making this a ‘true survivor.’ The first did not get on the car, just the heat, so you can hop on in and cruise,” the owner says. “Various little pieces melted from the heat along with a lot of paint damage. Also, the smoke got in gauges and the car.”



Unsurprisingly, this Camaro is already a trending post on eBay and more than 50 people are already fighting to get it home. The highest bid at the time of writing is $16,100, with less than 5 days left until the auction comes to an end.

