2022 Volkswagen Taos, the Fifth SUV in the U.S. Lineup, Is Also the Smallest

5 1969 Chevy Camaro Revisits Detroit Speed for Upgrades, Is Out on Pleasure Cruise

3 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Barn Find Comes with a Mysterious Detail Under the Hood

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Looks Like It Was Ripped Apart by a Horde of Zombies

The ’67 Camaro was part of the first-generation series, coming in two different body styles (2-door hardtop and 2-door convertible) and a lineup of multiple engines starting with the 230 (3.8-liter) straight-six and ending with the much more powerful 427 (7.0-liter) V8 installed on the COPO. 25 photos



However, Chevrolet allowed users to mix the RS and the SS options to create the Camaro RS/SS.



And what we have here is exactly a ’67 Camaro RS/SS that looks like it just got out of a fight with a horde of zombies.



And while this is undoubtedly a project car that’s worth restoring, we must warn you from the very beginning that doing this won’t be easy business. Powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) engine, this Camaro throws several pros and cons at us.



On the good side, it was a high-optioned model, so it came with a black power top, power disc brakes, and Deluxe Blue interior.



But on the other hand, the interior is nearly ripped apart and the seats look like they would just need to be completely replaced. The 350 is a non-matching and non-running engine, and of course, it comes with a non-matching transmission. The carburetor and the distributor are wrong, the owner says, and the speedometer is not original either.



There’s plenty of rust on this Chevrolet, and the battery acid created a hole in the tank, which means that it’ll need to be replaced completely.



But despite all of these, like any Camaro, it’s still worth a chance. And it looks like plenty of people want to buy it, as over 20 bids have already been submitted as part of this The Camaro was offered in several configurations, including the base model, which was also the most popular with over 121,000 units manufactured for MY 1967 alone, and continuing with the RS, the SS, and the Z28.However, Chevrolet allowed users to mix the RS and the SS options to create the Camaro RS/SS.And what we have here is exactly a ’67 Camaro RS/SS that looks like it just got out of a fight with a horde of zombies.And while this is undoubtedly a project car that’s worth restoring, we must warn you from the very beginning that doing this won’t be easy business. Powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) engine, this Camaro throws several pros and cons at us.On the good side, it was a high-optioned model, so it came with a black power top, power disc brakes, and Deluxe Blue interior.But on the other hand, the interior is nearly ripped apart and the seats look like they would just need to be completely replaced. The 350 is a non-matching and non-running engine, and of course, it comes with a non-matching transmission. The carburetor and the distributor are wrong, the owner says, and the speedometer is not original either.There’s plenty of rust on this Chevrolet, and the battery acid created a hole in the tank, which means that it’ll need to be replaced completely.But despite all of these, like any Camaro, it’s still worth a chance. And it looks like plenty of people want to buy it, as over 20 bids have already been submitted as part of this eBay action. The highest at the time of writing is $8,100.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.