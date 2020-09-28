1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Barn Find Still Looks Glorious, Numbers Match

1 1969 Chevy Camaro Revisits Detroit Speed for Upgrades, Is Out on Pleasure Cruise

The good news is that the Camaro comes rather cheap, as it can be yours for just $7,900. You can see it live in Shoreline, Washington. The first iteration of the reincarnated Z28 came with a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine that used a four-barrel carburetor to develop 185 horsepower.A small visual update was introduced two years later when the Z28 received a new front spoiler and fender flares, as well as dedicated decals that set it apart from the rest of the lineup.Most of the Z28 sold in late ‘70s came with an automatic transmission, despite Chevrolet also offering the car with a 3-speed or 4-speed manual option.The ’79 Camaro Z28 that we have here is one of the few still in a decent condition and coming with a manual transmission, and by the looks of things, everything is working just right.Power comes from the same 350 engine, which according to the owner who posted the car for sale on Craigslist , has already been balanced and blueprinted. In essence a barn find, though no specifics were provided on where the car was stored and when it was saved, this Camaro Z28 has the same owner since 1988, so presumably, it was nearly 10 years old when it received this second chance to life.According to the listing, the car has a little over 116,000 miles (186,663 km) on the clock.Judging from the photos included in the ad, there are some things that need to be fixed both inside and outside, but the good news is that there doesn’t seem to be any rust that the new owner would have to deal with should a full restoration be planned.The good news is that the Camaro comes rather cheap, as it can be yours for just $7,900. You can see it live in Shoreline, Washington.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.