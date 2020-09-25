1969 Chevy Camaro Revisits Detroit Speed for Upgrades, Is Out on Pleasure Cruise

Detroit Speed’s Kyle Tucker is a big somebody in the huge segment of high-quality performance enhancements for American muscle cars and trucks. His company has previously worked on star projects such as Ken Block’s F-150 “Hoonitruck” or Tim Allen’s 1956 F-100, but the man clearly loves the family projects just as much. Just look at the love he has for this monster of an LS7-powered 1969 Camaro...
As far as we can tell, the restomod project featured in the latest video from the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS built quite a few moons ago – though it seems the creator itself doesn’t seem to remember exactly when.
This is because at one point he says something about a decade ago, then at other switches to 2007 or ‘08. He clearly has the timeline in a bit of a chaos, because we found a social media post from a while back claiming the project had been completed in 2013.
No matter the case, the pristine (check out the odometer at the 5-minute mark, it reads 9,519 miles/15,300 km) ‘69 Camaro is now back in the shop for additional upgrades. Not before Tucker takes it out for a spin alongside the AutotopiaLA crew for a very nice presentation of this Detroit Speed-catalogue flagship.
With a restomod, you’re already staring at a vintage car so it doesn’t really matter when the upgrades were made – if they were done properly. And this is definitely the case here, with a complete rebuild that includes the company’s sub-frame, a 3-inch Borla exhaust treatment, the shop’s own suspension setup, and Baer brakes, among others. Even the aftermarket Recaro bucket seats got a bespoke reupholstering treatment...
All in all, the Camaro definitely behaves like a modern-day car – at least until the driver puts the pedal to the floor and unleashes the monster Black Label LS7 from under the hood, sending its 700 hp to the tarmac through a purist gearbox. And this is also no ordinary manual transmission – it's actually a six-speed adapted from a Dodge Viper!
