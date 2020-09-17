Red Forgiato Ventoso Alloys Look Spot On for Matte Red 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

5 Treat Your C8 Chevrolet Corvette to a Carbon Fiber Wing Inspired by the C8.R

While America has always been heralded as the “land of opportunity,” we have grown accustomed to the hardships of modern life. Still, from time to time, we can always mention an example or two of how an endeavoring mind and two skillful hands can combine to reach greatness.In a nutshell, this would be the story of Issac Moore, artist and entrepreneur. He is an up and coming African American luxury designer that was once homeless and is now getting out of a private jet for his private unveiling of the very red C8 Corvette (video embedded below).From rags to riches, he is keenly aware of the struggles of becoming a successful fashion designer – and while the red wheeled Corvette might be too much for some, looking at the whole picture you could say he is quite... restrained. We have seen others try to cover past sorrows with much more.So, in his latest social media posts he is addressing the customary thanks to the companies that made this custom design possible. It seems the 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Mr. Moore originally ordered was a standard black unit.After spending some quality time with Houston, Texas -based 713 Motoring, the mid-engine sports car got wrapped in a matte red attire and also had a set of custom, matching-red Forgiato Ventoso wheels to complete the new looks.As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder – so we are not going to pass judgment on the finished build. The social media followers did that for us, but as far as we can tell from Moore’s video of the unveiling he is deeply satisfied with the outcome.