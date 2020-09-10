1966 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Looks Like Possible $3 Show-Stopper

Chevrolet produced the second-generation C2 Corvette between 1963 and 1967, quickly upgrading the lineup not only with the first-ever production Corvette fastback body coupe, but also with more powerful engines along the line. Classic car lovers know very well you can’t go wrong with a model from the lineage, and one example just popped up in the roster of sweepstakes at the Dream Giveaway Garage.
Not exactly an online auction house, the outlet is more like a virtual meeting location between high-profile vintage and new cars, eager fans, and the opportunity to do a good deed as raffles benefit children and / or veteran charities. Their latest addition to the roster is a classic as it gets: an Ermine White 1966 Corvette Sting Ray convertible from one of the most desirable ‘Vette generations.
This vintage Sting Ray was produced way back in 1965 in time for the Christmas celebrations, and the new model year paved the way for even more performance as the big-block V8 was offered in different configurations. Its new, top-end 427 cu in (7.0-liter) was famous for its deliberately understated power level of 390 hp and the original owner from Raymondville, Texas also ordered a lot more options.
Among them would be the four-speed manual transmission, Soft Ray tinted windows, the auxiliary hardtop for extra peace of mind during cold days, factory air conditioning, powered brakes and steering, or the “positraction” rear axle, among others. There are also some lovely premium touches, such as the teak wood steering wheel or the very expensive (at the time) cast aluminum knock-off-style wheels.
This restored Sting Ray proudly wears its Ermine White shade with matching white convertible top and a contrasting Navy-Blue interior. The Dream Giveaway Garage says the unit has benefited from a frame-off restoration procedure that would easily attract the attention of fans at any National Corvette Restorers Society national meet – the pictures in the attached gallery are of rather low resolution, but we tend to agree with the appraisal.
And, best of all, if you donate at least $3 you get the chance to participate in the sweepstakes for this C2 - of course, you can also select higher amounts that lend you increased chances. More so, Dream Giveaway is promising to pay the $30k needed for the taxes.
