1966 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Looks Like Possible $3 Show-Stopper

Chevrolet produced the second-generation C2 Corvette between 1963 and 1967, quickly upgrading the lineup not only with the first-ever production Corvette fastback body coupe, but also with more powerful engines along the line. Classic car lovers know very well you can’t go wrong with a model from the lineage, and one example just popped up in the roster of sweepstakes at the Dream Giveaway Garage.

12 photos