Police to Use Public Shaming, Not Fines, on New Smart Highway

Having the driver's license suspended is obviously a lot worse than a simple fine, but if you ask the Australian police, there's something that drivers fear much more than getting a ticket.



As per local



So what they’re going to do is use the available latest-generation technology installed on the highway to actually make drivers feel bad about breaking the speed limit.



Using the 15 cameras that are installed on this highway sector, the police will thus determine the speed of each car, and if found to be over the limit, then the current speed is displayed on the electronic signs for everybody to see it.



Beginning next year, however, the police want to start issuing fines for both those who drive faster than the speed limit and lawbreakers.



For example, one particular problem on the new freeway is that too many drivers stop in the breakdown bays simply because they want to talk on the phone or just wait there for no reason. So while the authorities are now issuing warnings to all these drivers, things could change completely in 12 months if the public shaming approach makes no difference.



