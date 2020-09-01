2020 Chevrolet Corvette Makes Do Without Doors, Military Wrap has Jeep Vibes

Whenever you thought you have seen it all, better know there is at least one Internet video lurking out there, just waiting for the perfect chance to blow your misconceptions out of the water. This is not it, because misconceptions are here to stay when it comes to the hillbillies involved. On the other hand, it does fit pretty well the “never say never” category.
What we have here is a C8 Chevrolet Corvette sports car – actually, it would be better to say what we had here was an American mid-engine model. This is because currently this 2020 C8 Stingray has been turned into the “Jeep-Ray” as per its creators.
The folks involved are Justin and Dan from ACW (Atlanta Custom Wraps), also vloggers of the WrapLife YouTube channel fame. Better be warned, this video is certainly of the NSFW variety, specifically because the two acts as a “Bad Boys” duo of the social media world.
Just take a look at their previous videos and you’ll easily get the point. Anyways, Justin got his 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray about five months ago and the car has already gone through a wild military-inspired wrap job (they are big fans of blowing stuff up).
Now it was time for the next level conversion. Actually, it was a dismantling job – because the car lost its two doors in a Jeep Wrangler-inspired move. The “Sting Jeep,” sorry, the Jeep-Ray does not feature very heavy doors and as per the crew’s findings the process of taking them off is not much harder than on an actual Wrangler.
The positive side of the transformation is the C8 Corvette looks pretty amazing without doors and the inspired green, black, brown, and white wrap camouflage setup.
But, on the other hand, we seriously don't condone the rest of the shenanigans depicted in the video – such as driving with limbs outside of the protected area, driving without the seat belt on, and so on. Seriously, guys, grow up if you want to grow old.
