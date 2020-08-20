C8 Chevrolet Corvette Has Stop Delivery Order Related to Flying Frunk Recall

Chevrolet made the headlines in an incredibly positive way with its C8 Corvette switching to a completely new mid-engine architecture. But fans of the model have been taking hit after hit ever since – the global health crisis meant most of their orders were postponed or at least delivered late. And then in June we found out about a possible mechanical issue related to the new front trunk (aka frunk) that turned in July into a related recall and now in August into a stop delivery order.

