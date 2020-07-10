People Claim 2020 C8 Corvette Frunk Hood Blocks Vision While Driving

The halo car in the Chevrolet lineup, the Corvette has been a front-engine sports car for the past seven generations. After decades of speculation, the C8 generation finally made the switch to a mid-engine setup. And with the shuffle came the arrival of a Vette’s first ever frunk – aka the front trunk. Well, the thing could spell trouble for GM, according to a couple of complaints filed on the NHTSA web page.

116 photos