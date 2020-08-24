Help Preserve Motorsports History and Possibly Win a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51

A lot of sports car aficionados know very well that each model has its own characteristics – lending it a kind of motoring personality – meaning that in order to get to fully know it you always need outside help. Such as attending a performance driving school course that will make you more insightful in just a few short days. You can have that and much more – a brand new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with the Z51 package and the satisfaction that you helped preserve and share motorsports history with just $25.
It all boils down to the decision to enter the lottery organized by the International Motor Racing Research Center in Watkins Glen, New York, a charitable organization dedicated to the collection, sharing and safe keeping of motorsports history. The collection includes a little something from each continent, era, and race series imaginable in the form of videos, photos, newsletters, and original memorabilia.
To win the 2020 ‘Vette willing participants will simply make a tax-deductible donation towards the center and will automatically register for the chance to win the C8 and additional prizes. The lowest donation amount is just $25, and it brings with it three tickets and additional promo entries.
So far, at the time of writing the IMRRC has registered over $63k worth of entries, but fans need to know the lottery will take place only if the amount reaches or exceeds a total of $125,000. Still, there is plenty of time because the sweepstakes is not programed to close until December 3rd, 2020.
While it may seem like a big amount, we need to take into consideration the prizes are more than worthwhile. For starters there is the matter of a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray of the C8 generation to consider. The lucky winner will be getting this winter a Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic unit with Adrenaline Red, Mulan leather seats and the optional Z51 package.
The latter brings the LT2 V8 power mill to 495 hp and the new eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission’s optimizations bodes well with the package’s other enhancements - performance suspension, larger brakes, and the NPP dual-mode performance exhaust. Overall, this Corvette is perfectly capable of snatching a 0-60 mph time in under three seconds.
And that is not all, because the grand prize also includes a 6-minutes session on the Watkins Glen International racetrack with the new IMRRC C8 and a professional instructor. More so, the winner will also receive two membership passes to the circuit’s Jack Daniels Club for VIP access to watch IMSA, NASCAR and SVRA Vintage Races.
Last, but certainly not least, the owner will have a big chance to refine the driving skills through a two-day adventure that includes attendance of the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, with instructor and all accommodation expenses paid for. Best of all, you are going to exert torture on the company’s C8 Corvette.
