1961 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster Is Red, Save for Flanks, Engine and Canvas Top

Back in 1961 the Chevrolet team was already working hard to push new upgrades to the successful Corvette that premiered in its original generation back in 1953. This was to be the final revision to the C1 Corvette, one that famously premiered the all-new “duck tail” rear end with the signature four round taillights. If you want one for your collection better be prepared for a tough fight, especially when considering the unit ready to cross the auction block is the same Franklin Mint used to pattern its die-cast model.

