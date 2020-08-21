1961 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster Is Red, Save for Flanks, Engine and Canvas Top

Back in 1961 the Chevrolet team was already working hard to push new upgrades to the successful Corvette that premiered in its original generation back in 1953. This was to be the final revision to the C1 Corvette, one that famously premiered the all-new “duck tail” rear end with the signature four round taillights. If you want one for your collection better be prepared for a tough fight, especially when considering the unit ready to cross the auction block is the same Franklin Mint used to pattern its die-cast model.
How about a Duntov Mark of Excellence Award winner, a NCRS Top Flight and Bloomington Gold medalist, or better yet all of them combined?! This is what auction house Worldwide Auctioneers has prepared for the upcoming 13th annual Auburn Auction ready to take Auburn, Indiana’s Labor Day weekend by storm.
It is a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster of the “Dual-Quad” variety that is part of “The Red Collection” and comes equipped with a 283 cubic inch V8 engine good for 270 horsepower. The numbers-matching engine with dual four-barrel Carter carburetors is accompanied by a four-speed manual transmission for some meaty stick shift vintage action.
According to the listing this Roman Red with Ermine White soft top cover and a matching full-red interior was found back in 1995 by The Franklin Mint while the company was on the lookout for a pristine Corvette to act as the model for their exclusive die-cast representation.
While chassis no. 10867S100024 looks ready to fetch a huge amount at the upcoming auction, the listing does not provide an estimate for the interested bidders and only signals the fact that it makes an integral part of a collection that is offered at no reserve.
That rarely happens, especially given the high level of originality, the immaculate condition, and its award-winning concours pedigree. Several interesting details are of note, as the car has fully functional instrument gauges, its original Wonderbar AM radio, clock, as well as stainless steel full wheel covers looking stupendous in combination with the recently changed set of wide white-wall tires.
