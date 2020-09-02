Volvo P1800 Cyan Is the Lightweight Swedish Restomod That Could Beat All Others

Just when we thought Cyan Racing was just your average official motorsport partner to Volvo and its parent Geely, the Swedes come up with this. Maybe they left the cozy, southern location of Gothenburg, for a quick break up North in Riksgransen and did not know there’s no sunset for 56 days straight during the summer. So, instead of dreaming up their fourth World Touring Car Championship crown, they hallucinated the Volvo P1800 Cyan.
No matter how they came up with the idea, we are pretty glad they did. And for sure even fans of Singer Porsches or SpeedKore muscle cars will agree this is really cool.
What we have here is a modern reinterpretation of the classic P1800 of Volvo lore. And instead of a sixties example with vintage panache they turned it into a lightweight speed-bomb that weighs just 990 kg (2,183 lbs.) and packs 420 hp.
We might find the answer to why Cyan Racing is thinking outside the box in Christian Dahl’s statement as CEO and founder: “Our company was founded in 1996 to race Volvo cars in Sweden and the Volvo P1800 Cyan is closing the circle for us.” Remember that during the 1990s Volvos were not exactly the most ideal sources of motorsport enjoyment – they were more renowned for their sturdy boxy designs, right?!
Well, in reality, Volvo has had a long history when it comes to motorsport. The P1800, on the other hand, has gained worldwide notoriety for its appearance in the popular The Saint TV Show alongside Roger Moore’s Simon Templar character and for being the Guinness World Records car with the highest mileage.
Now Cyan is fittingly adding a racing touch to its legend, with the new continuation series carefully keeping its 1960s origins and moving technology into the near future. The Volvo P1800 Cyan rides on a carbon fire and high-strength steel body that comes with a wider track, larger wheels, and a restyled greenhouse.
The styling remains a fitting tribute to the original – the base car that was restored and modified was born back in 1964. Now the restomod has just 990 kg and hides underneath the blue/ yellow-striped hood a two-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine borrowed from the world-title winning S60 TC1 racer, delivering 420 hp and 455 Nm (336 lb. ft.) of twist.
The custom Holinger gearbox with five speeds remains connected to the past while handling the increased load and Cyan also ditched the original’s live rear axle in favor of a bespoke independent rear suspension / Holinger-housed limited slip differential.
No word on performance specifications just yet, but we do know the company is accepting individual requests from prospective customers – with pricing on a need to know basis, apparently.
