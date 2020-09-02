Volvo P1800 Cyan Is the Lightweight Swedish Restomod That Could Beat All Others

Just when we thought Cyan Racing was just your average official motorsport partner to Volvo and its parent Geely, the Swedes come up with this. Maybe they left the cozy, southern location of Gothenburg, for a quick break up North in Riksgransen and did not know there’s no sunset for 56 days straight during the summer. So, instead of dreaming up their fourth World Touring Car Championship crown, they hallucinated the Volvo P1800 Cyan.

