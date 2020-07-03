Volvo Recalls 2.2 Million Vehicles Worldwide Over Front Seat Belts Issue

An Old but Gold Chrysler Concept – the ME Four-Twelve

In an e-mail sent to S&P Global Market Intelligence at the beginning of July, the peeps at Volvo have confirmed the automaker’s largest recall to date. Ironically, the safety belts are the culprits. 5 photos



According to Volvo, the front seat belts in 2.2 million vehicles feature a fastening cable that may wear out over time “and lead to a reduced function of the restraint.” This, in turn, increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash, and Volvo classifies this as a “preventive recall.”



2.2 million cars and SUVs from the 2006 and 2019 model years translate to round about 4.4 million steel cables that need to be replaced. Obviously, this campaign will take its toll on the automaker’s financial results for the upcoming quarter. Curiously,



What we do know is that “none of the currently produced cars are affected.” Thankfully, no reports of accidents or injuries related to the condition described earlier have been reported so far.



The models in need of new steel cables for the front seat belts are old



The models in need of new steel cables for the front seat belts are old S60 sedans - including the S60L for the Chinese market and S60 Inscription - as well as the S60 CC, V60, V60 CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80, and the S80L. Approximately 412,000 units are being called back in Sweden, 170,000 cars and SUVs in the United Kingdom, and close to 308,000 vehicles in the United States of America.