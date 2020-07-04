autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 

Custom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup Truck Looks Like the Perfect Moonshiner Rig

4 Jul 2020, 7:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Custom Cars
The few short years between the two world wars sure weren’t easy. The world felt the full blow of what became known as The Great Depression, e generic terms describing almost a decade of hardship that would only end with the start of WWII.
18 photos
Custom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup TruckCustom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup Truck
Weirdly enough, the financial hardship can be at least partly blamed on the rapid economic growth following the first war, and the insane rate at which goods were produced and bought. Don’t get us wrong, economic growth is a good thing, but not when you’re buying things like crazy on credit.

One of the things Americans loved to purchase back then in vast quantities were automobiles, whether for benign or illegal use. With Ford having pioneered assembly lines that could spit out countless vehicles at a time, there were by the end of the 1930s a host of other carmakers doing the same thing.

One of them was Chevrolet, and just like its competition, it liked to make pickup trucks. One of its main product families was the AK Series, a variant of which we have in the gallery above.

Part of a line of trucks that helped both farmers and smugglers of the time move their merchendise around, this particular truck is one of the last to be made for civilian use before the entire might of the American industry was placed behind the war effort.

The truck has been brought back to its former glory and then some by a shop called Arizona-Built Classics, and it was on the lot of vehicles that went under the hammer last month during a Mecum auction. It failed to sell back then, which means it is still up for grabs.

Coming in polished Brewster Green and black exterior over a black and yellow interior, it packs a 216ci (3.5-liter) straight-six engine under the hood, a white pine cargo bed floor at the back, and a nicely worked interior in between.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.
1942 Chevrolet Pickup Truck pickup truck custom build Custom Builds Month
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day