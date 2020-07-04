Who Needs Fireworks, Try This AR App for July 4th Auto Celebrations

5 This Tilted Resto Mod Blends Several Corvettes Into One, and a Touch of Mercedes

4 1971 Chevrolet Suburban Is the Orange Treat of the Week

3 1970 Buick GSX in Saturn Yellow Should Really Light Your Fire

Custom 1942 Chevrolet Pickup Truck Looks Like the Perfect Moonshiner Rig

The few short years between the two world wars sure weren’t easy. The world felt the full blow of what became known as The Great Depression, e generic terms describing almost a decade of hardship that would only end with the start of WWII. 18 photos



One of the things Americans loved to purchase back then in vast quantities were automobiles, whether for benign or illegal use. With Ford having pioneered assembly lines that could spit out countless vehicles at a time, there were by the end of the 1930s a host of other carmakers doing the same thing.



One of them was Chevrolet, and just like its competition, it liked to make pickup trucks. One of its main product families was the AK Series, a variant of which we have in the gallery above.



Part of a line of trucks that helped both farmers and smugglers of the time move their merchendise around, this particular truck is one of the last to be made for civilian use before the entire might of the American industry was placed behind the war effort.



The truck has been brought back to its former glory and then some by a shop called Arizona-Built Classics, and it was on the lot of vehicles that went under the hammer last month during a



Coming in polished Brewster Green and black exterior over a black and yellow interior, it packs a 216ci (3.5-liter) straight-six engine under the hood, a white pine cargo bed floor at the back, and a nicely worked interior in between. Weirdly enough, the financial hardship can be at least partly blamed on the rapid economic growth following the first war, and the insane rate at which goods were produced and bought. Don’t get us wrong, economic growth is a good thing, but not when you’re buying things like crazy on credit.One of the things Americans loved to purchase back then in vast quantities were automobiles, whether for benign or illegal use. With Ford having pioneered assembly lines that could spit out countless vehicles at a time, there were by the end of the 1930s a host of other carmakers doing the same thing.One of them was Chevrolet, and just like its competition, it liked to make pickup trucks. One of its main product families was the AK Series, a variant of which we have in the gallery above.Part of a line of trucks that helped both farmers and smugglers of the time move their merchendise around, this particular truck is one of the last to be made for civilian use before the entire might of the American industry was placed behind the war effort.The truck has been brought back to its former glory and then some by a shop called Arizona-Built Classics, and it was on the lot of vehicles that went under the hammer last month during a Mecum auction. It failed to sell back then, which means it is still up for grabs.Coming in polished Brewster Green and black exterior over a black and yellow interior, it packs a 216ci (3.5-liter) straight-six engine under the hood, a white pine cargo bed floor at the back, and a nicely worked interior in between.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.