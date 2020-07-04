Harley-Davidson Jever Is the Dark Green Hulk of Custom Breakouts

At Harley-Davidson there is one line of bikes that seems to be above all others, at least in terms of appeal. It’s called Softail, and presently includes no less than 12 different models, starting with the Standard and ending with the Heritage Classic.
Somewhere in between there’s something called Breakout. Introduced in the family in 2013, it has become one of the most desirable Softails out there, both as it’s made by the Milwaukee bike maker, but also in the customized form of countless garages around the world.
One shop that is particularly fond of Breakout is based in Germany and is called Thunderbike. The Germans are responsible for perhaps the largest number of customized Harleys in Europe (they’ve been at it for a couple of decades), over 40 of them based on the Breakout.
The bike we have in the gallery above is also a Breakout, from the 2016 model year, one the shop christened Jever. Just like its siblings, it packs the usual complement of custom Thunderbike parts designed to make it particularly bulky, and several layers of green paint that make it look particularly hulkish.
There are around 15 different custom things that have been added to the bike, including a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust and air filters that required some other modifications to be made to the engine for “better sound in addition to power.” We are not being told how the performance numbers of the bike changed.
Combined, the custom wheels, fuel tank, fenders and all the other smaller parts cost close to €6,000 ($6,700 – and almost all of them can be found in the Thunderbike shop to purchase individually), so this is not exactly a cheap conversion – keep in mind the price does not include the bike itself, the work done on the bike, and the exhaust system.
