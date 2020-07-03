Harley-Davidson Milledout Is $4,500 Worth of Custom, You Can Barely Tell

4 Harley-Davidson Jagged Rocker Is Much Smoother Than Its Name Implies

When it introduced the Breakout model in its lineup of Softail bikes in 2013, Harley-Davidson must have known shop across the world would race to come up with better, customized versions. We have no idea if Harley expected the model to be so appreciated by the industry. 24 photos



For today we chose the Milledout, a build based on a 2018 Breakout designed to be as clean as possible. That means that even if the motorcycle has its share of custom parts – around 16 of them in all – they’re either very discrete or in line with what Harley originally had in mind.



The tiny little custom parts that should make a difference – and they do, even if they keep a low profile – are the headlamp cap, turn signals, mirrors, grips, and license place holders. They are accompanied by bigger elements, like the front and rear fenders (the latter comes with integrated tail lights), the fuel tank, and the exhaust, which is a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde hardware.



As usual, the garage steered clear of changing much when it comes to the engine that powers this Breakout. They are also not saying how much the conversion cost, but the parts alone, available in Thunderbike online shop, stack up to around €4,000 ($4,500), not including the price of the exhaust, the work put in to make the conversion, and the Breakout itself.

