Harley-Davidson Jagged Rocker Is Much Smoother Than Its Name Implies

German custom motorcycle shop Thunderbike describes this here build as being full of contradictions. And how else could you describe a project that despite its name shows the exact opposite? 74 photos



The motorcycle rides on an air suspension system, so there’s more to its road stance than you can see in the gallery below. The exhaust system is one provided by American company Vance & Hines, and it sounds just right if we are to trust the shop - and we must trust them, since there’s no video showing this bike in motion. Officially called Jagged Rocker, this custom two-wheeler should have been a menace of the road, with sharp edges protruding here and there, threatening anything and anyone around it. What we get instead is a much smoother look, carefully crafted custom parts, and a paint scheme to die for.The bike is, just as its name says, based on a Harley-Davidson Rocker , one of the stars of the Milwaukee bike maker’s line of Softail bikes back in the late 2000s. That means it is also an older creation of the German shop who in more recent times seems to have gotten a taste for other Softails, especially Breakouts Back to the build featured in the gallery above, it is like many of the shop’s projects a one-off machine, made to order but at the same time used a display of custom parts that were available at the time (some still are) for this type of bike.Standing out the most are the two massive wheels fitted front and back (21 inches is the size of the rear one). They not only look very solid – they were made from a solid block of beige-painted metal - but they also fit just fine the parts used on the rest of the machine, and the light blue chosen for them.The motorcycle rides on an air suspension system, so there’s more to its road stance than you can see in the gallery below. The exhaust system is one provided by American company Vance & Hines, and it sounds just right if we are to trust the shop - and we must trust them, since there’s no video showing this bike in motion.